Last Update May 3, 2016

Authorities identify woman shot and killed in back of Atlanta police car

By | Associated Press

ATLANTA – Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot when officers say she fired at them from the back of a patrol car in downtown Atlanta.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office on Friday identified the woman as 25-year-old Alexia Christian.

Major Darin Schierbaum said Thursday that two officers took her into custody when they saw her sitting in a stolen car in a parking deck.

He said the woman fired at the officers from the back of the patrol car. Schierbaum said the officers returned fire, critically wounding her. She died at a hospital.

Schierbaum said it's unclear how the woman had a gun in the patrol car. Police are investigating whether she had been handcuffed.

Department spokesman Greg Lyon said the two officers weren't injured.