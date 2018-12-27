Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Authorities hunt California police officer's killer

By JOCELYN GECKER | Associated Press
This Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 image from a surveillance camera video and provided by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows a suspect police are searching for in connection to the fatal shooting of an officer during a traffic stop in Northern California. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities are hunting the man suspected of killing a policeman who stopped his truck in a small California town.

Thirty-three-year-old Ronil Singh was shot Wednesday after stopping a pickup truck without a license plate in Newman, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

The truck was later found but the gunman is at large.

Authorities say surveillance photos taken at a convenience store shortly before the attack show the suspect, a heavy man with short dark hair wearing a chain necklace, dark T-shirt and jacket.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says police agencies throughout California and out of state have been alerted.

Singh was a native of Fiji who joined the Newman police force in 2011. He is survived by a wife and an infant son.