Austin man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance, evading spike strips while fleeing police

An Austin, Texas man was arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital then leading police on a chase that ended 20 miles north of the medical facility where the auto theft originally took place.

Ezra Neal, 30, was booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on Thursday morning and charged with two felonies, theft of property greater than $300,000 and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to jail records.

Neal is accused of stealing the ambulance from St. David’s Hospital, which is just north of the University of Texas at Austin's campus, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN.

An Austin Police Department Officer caught up with the stolen ambulance as he drove north on I-35 with the back door reportedly wide open.

The suspect allegedly evaded spike strips with four police cars on his trail before eventually pulling into a grocery store parking lot and surrendering to police.

Austin EMS told police that the stolen ambulance costs $340,000 and the equipment onboard costs $150,000, according to KXAN.

Neal is being held on a combined $30,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.