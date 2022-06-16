Austin paddleboarders save pilot after small plane crashes into downtown lake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane with just the pilot on board crashed into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

One male patient was transported to a local hospital with "potentially serious injuries," Austin-Travis County EMS said.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Videos posted on social media and the Citizen app appeared to show a paddleboarder helping the pilot from the wreckage.

The plane crashed west of the I-35 bridge, which is just south of Rainey St, a popular downtown area full of bars and restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Air traffic control alerted Austin Bergstrom International Airport to an inbound private aircraft that needed to make an emergency landing shortly before 2:00 p.m., a spokesperson for the airport told Fox News Digital.

The plane eventually crashed into the lake about three miles away from the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.