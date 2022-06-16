Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Austin paddleboarders save pilot after small plane crashes into downtown lake

One patient was 'potentially serious injuries' after the plane went down in Austin's Lady Bird Lake

By Paul Best | Fox News
One person was transported to a local hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin on Thursday afternoon (Citizen).

A small plane with just the pilot on board crashed into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

One male patient was transported to a local hospital with "potentially serious injuries," Austin-Travis County EMS said. 

    A paddleboarder appeared to be helping the sole occupant escape the wreckage.

    (Citizen App)

Videos posted on social media and the Citizen app appeared to show a paddleboarder helping the pilot from the wreckage. 

The plane crashed west of the I-35 bridge, which is just south of Rainey St, a popular downtown area full of bars and restaurants. 

Air traffic control alerted Austin Bergstrom International Airport to an inbound private aircraft that needed to make an emergency landing shortly before 2:00 p.m., a spokesperson for the airport told Fox News Digital. 

The plane eventually crashed into the lake about three miles away from the airport

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 