Austin man threatened with fines for code violations after suspected drunk driver plows through spare bedroom

Chris Newby was sound asleep in the early morning hours of Jan. 19 when a suspected drunk driver plowed through the spare bedroom of his home in Austin, Texas.

The window frame caved in, bricks crumbled on the outside, and a TV was demolished, leaving Newby in the unenviable position of remodeling a large part of his home.

The Austin Code Department threw some salt in the wound by sending a letter to Newby dated Jan. 19 informing him that he must fix his home within 30 days or face fines of up to $2,000 a day per violation.

"Every window, skylight, door and frame shall be kept in sound condition, good repair and weather tight," one of the violations reads.

Another violation said that "all exterior walls shall be free from holes, breaks, and loose or rotting materials."

The Austin Code Department did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, but Newby said his contact there did agree to cut him some slack.

"When I talked to the code officer last he said it was a standard letter that he is required to send as a policy," Newby told Fox News Digital. "He did say he would give me plenty of time to fix but the rebuild is almost done now."

The driver was treated by first responders and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, KXAN reports.