Christmas tree used to fill pothole in Atlanta neighborhood: 'Why not have fun with it?'

Some Atlanta homeowners filled with holiday spirit decided to fill a troublesome pothole this week using a lighted, decorated Christmas tree -- in hopes that their stunt might galvanize city officials to more permanently fix the problem.

“Instead of being negative and screaming and stomping our feet and being ugly about it, why not have fun with it -- and still get attention and get the job done so it’s not so dangerous for the neighborhood?,” Archwood Drive neighbor Sharon Magruder told Atlanta's WGCL-TV.

She said the lights on the tree would also help drivers avoid the road hazard.

TOWN DECORATES POTHOLE WITH CHRISTMAS TREE: 'THAT WOULD LOOK NICE IN THE HOLE'

Neighbors in the area gathered around the pothole tree to harmonize a parody version of the popular Christmas carol, "O Christmas Tree."

"O, Archwood Tree, O Archwood Tree," they sang, "how scary is that sinkhole?

“Oh Archwood tree, Oh Archwood tree, when will our street be pothole-free?”

The city took notice and came out to temporarily fill the pothole Wednesday until they can fix it permanently. They took the Christmas tree with them, according to WGCL.