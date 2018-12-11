Town decorates pothole with Christmas tree: 'That would look nice in the hole'

One Pennsylvania town found a cheery fix to a pothole problem that had been plaguing their neighborhood: Put a Christmas tree in it.

Wilkes-Barre residents had been dealing with the pothole, which had gotten bigger over the past few weeks, when Marietta Spak decided to do something about it.

"I was upstairs in the attic and was looking for more Christmas decorations and thought, 'That would look nice in the hole,'" said Spak to Fox 43.

Spak dragged the tree out to the pothole and plopped it in. But Spak’s seasonal fix was not in celebration of Christmas; she said she wanted to call attention to the problem and keep people safe.

"It can cause so many problems with these holes. That's not just a pothole. That's sinkage, and it's starting to spider web," Spak said.

Much like the pothole itself, the decorations started to grow after Spak initially placed the Christmas tree last weekend. A Santa Claus eventually joined in the hole, as did some ornaments.

The city has announced the pothole may be fixed this week, though the company that paves streets for Wilkes-Barre has reportedly been backed up with other jobs.

"We have a lot of comedians in the area who put trees in there. I think it's funny, too, Christmas spirit," said Department of Public Works worker David Iskra to Fox 43.

A metal slab has been placed over the sinkhole for now.