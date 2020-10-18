Expand / Collapse search
Asteroids
Published

Asteroid could strike Earth day prior to election: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

Space rock the size of a refrigerator, traveling at 25K mph, won't cause serious damage, scientist says

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
That’s one way to rock the vote.

An asteroid with a diameter the size of a refrigerator could strike the Earth the day before the November election, according to celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson — but it’s not large enough to do any serious damage.

The famed astrophysicist said the space rock, known as 2018VP1, is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour and may clip the planet on Nov. 2.

NASA IS GETTING READY TO LAND ON AN ASTEROID THAT MAY HOLD THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF LIFE

“It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the Presidential Election,” he wrote on Instagram.

But he added that the flying object is nothing to lose sleep over since “it’s not big enough to cause harm.”⠀⠀⠀

“So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe,” he said.

NASA had previously identified the asteroid rocketing toward Earth, but put its chances of actually striking at less than 1 percent.

“It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size,” the space agency said.