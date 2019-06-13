Aspiring rapper who snarled traffic in Los Angeles for miles over video hit with charges

He might be singing a different tune now.

A barely-clothed California man who snarled rush-hour traffic in Los Angeles last year when he scaled a freeway sign during an unauthorized shoot for a homemade rap video was hit with criminal charges Wednesday related to the publicity stunt.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a news release that Alexander Dunn, 30, was charged with five criminal counts, including resisting an officer, causing a public nuisance, two counts of trespassing and failing to abide by peace officer’s instructions.

"This outrageous conduct required the intervention of precious emergency services to assure it ended safely, stopped traffic for nearly two hours and interfered with the lives and work of thousands of commuters," City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement. "We will hold the defendant accountable for his reckless, selfish actions."

Dunn, wearing only boxer briefs and tennis shoes, climbed onto a highway sign structure above the 110 Freeway on June 27, 2018 and proceeded to hang protest posters, dance around and make strongman poses.

The 30-year-old, who performs under the stage name "Dephree," began freestyle rapping and yelling to onlookers as all southbound lanes on the 110 leading into downtown Los Angeles were closed for two hours, backing up traffic for miles.

"The incident was allegedly being filmed for later use in a music video," according to the city's attorney’s office.

When law enforcement approached Dunn, the 30-year-old then climbed atop the sign, performed one last stunt, and then jumped onto two inflatable mattresses placed under the freeway signs.

Dunn was uninjured and taken into custody afterward.

Dunn faces a maximum of three years in jail and a fine of $3,000 for all charges in addition to thousands of dollars in restitution for emergency response costs, according to the city's attorney’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 1.

In 2010, an Orange County band was ordered to pay $40,000 back to the state after holding up traffic on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood as they performed a spontaneous concert, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.