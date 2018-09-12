Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Florence
Last Update September 15

As Florence weakens, live surf cam videos show impact on Carolinas

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Ryan Gaydos, | Fox News

Tropical Storm Florence was downgraded from a dangerous Category 1 storm Friday, but millions have still been affected.

Once a powerful Category 4 storm, Florence became a slow-moving Category 1 before it made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina, on Friday. That said, the storm still brought powerful storm surges and dangerous flooding.

Click on the videos below for a live look at the storm's impact in North and South Carolina.

Note: Surf cams may experience sporadic technical difficulties due to high traffic and adverse local conditions. Fox News app users: Click here to view the cameras in a mobile browser.

Frying Pan Tower; North Carolina

Cherry Grove Pier; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse; Buxton, North Carolina

Summerplace Drive; Hatteras Village, North Carolina

Buxton Coastal Hazards, North Carolina

Cherry Grove Pier Southside; North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jennette's Pier; Nags Head, North Carolina

North Buxton, North Carolina

Rodanthe; Outer Banks, North Carolina

South Washout; Folly Beach, South Carolina

