Army investigating death of soldier in South Korea

The Army is investigating the death of a soldier who died in his barracks in South Korea on Monday, officials said.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas M. Scalzo, 28, was found unresponsive in his room on Camp Hovey, a military base near Dongducheon, north of Seoul.

The Oregon native was pronounced dead by medical personnel, Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division, told the Army Times. Messages to U.S. Forces Korea and the United States Indo-Pacific Command were not immediately returned Thursday.

Scalzo joined the Army as an artilleryman in 2012 and was first stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga.

He was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team in the First Cavalry Division based at Fort Hood, Texas at the time of his death.

Scalzo, a native of Selma, Ore., deployed to South Korea with the 3rd BCT in July for a nine-month training rotation.

His brigade commander, Col. Kevin Capra, said Scalzo was an "integral member of the Steel Dragon and Greywolf teams," using unit nicknames.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scalzo,” Capra said.