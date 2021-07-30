Arkansas cracks down on slow left-lane drivers

A new Arkansas law went into effect on Wednesday that restricts slow drivers who camp out in the left lane on a highway.

Drivers were able to sit in the left lane of a multilane highway as long as they did not impede the flow of traffic, but Act 1090 has removed that provision and added four specific cases in which drivers may use the left lane.

Drivers can only use the lane when overtaking or passing traffic, when a vehicle is exiting to the left, or when all other lanes are closed to traffic or deemed undrivable or unsafe.

"Basically all vehicles will travel in the right lane on a multi-lane highway unless you're overtaking a vehicle to the left," explained Cpl. Justin Ricketts of the Arkansas State Police. "You can operate in the left lane if you’re like a left turn off of a multi-lane road."

Arkansas State Police reminded drivers, though, that state law requires all drivers to go slower than the speed limit, even when passing, 4029 TV reported.

State Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, and state Sen. Greg Leding, a Democrat who represents the 4th District, introduced the bill in March, and it passed the state Senate in April.

Act 1090 is just one of more than 100 laws that went into effect Wednesday in Arkansas, KY 3 reported. New laws cover everything from concealed carry to mask mandates and traffic.