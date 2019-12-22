Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona woman tries to set boyfriend of fire for not celebrating new Subway job: police

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A woman in Arizona is facing serious charges after she allegedly tried to set her boyfriend on fire because he wouldn't celebrate her new job at a Subway restaurant, according to a report.

Kathy Jones, 46, was arrested on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage for the Dec. 11 incident, KHOU reported.

The man, who is also her roommate, told investigators she sprayed him with lighter fluid and then threw lit matches at him.

Kathy Jones, 46, is facing serious charges after she allegedly tried to set her boyfriend on fire because he wouldn't celebrate her new job at a Subway restaurant, according to a report. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Jones told police that although she had no memory of committing the allegations, she did recall being angry that the victim wasn't interested in commending her for her new job.

Jones had imbibed two Smirnoff Ice vodka drinks and two drinks with rum, according to charging documents.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.

