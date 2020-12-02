Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona woman walking funny was hiding 445 fentanyl pills in pants: deputies

Street value of pills was estimated at $10,000

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arizona woman was found hiding 445 fentanyl pills in her pants after deputies noticed she was walking in an odd way during her arrest over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Olivia Jordan, 20, of Prescott, and Richard Carlson, 32, from Dewey, were arrested Sunday after deputies pulled their vehicle over for moving violations and suspected the pair were involved in illicit narcotics possession and possible narcotics sales, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

UPSTATE NY MAYOR BUSTED WITH CRACK COCAINE AFTER BRIEF CHASE: POLICE

Deputies deployed a K-9 to sniff the vehicle for narcotics and located 19 Xanax pills and multiple blue M-30 pills, all containing fentanyl. The K-9 also found methamphetamine.

Olivia Jordan, left, and Richard Carlson were arrested and charged with the sales of fentanyl pills and possession of drugs/narcotics.

Olivia Jordan, left, and Richard Carlson were arrested and charged with the sales of fentanyl pills and possession of drugs/narcotics. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

Jordan and Carlson were both arrested and their car was towed. But deputies said they noticed Jordan walking funny.

“Deputies noted that Jordan was walking in a manner indicating she may have contraband concealed in her pants,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jordan refused to cooperate until deputies reminded her that bringing illegal items into jail would result in additional felony charges. She then “admitted [to] carrying ‘stuff’ in her pants” and “removed a clear bag containing approximately 445 fentanyl pills from her groin area,” the statement said.

Jordan was hiding a bag containing 445 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $10,000 inside her pants, deputies said.

Jordan was hiding a bag containing 445 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $10,000 inside her pants, deputies said. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

The pills have an estimated street value of $10,000.

Carlson confirmed his involvement in ongoing fentanyl sales in the area. Deputies also found he had a felony forgery warrant out of Maricopa County.

The pair was charged with the sales of fentanyl pills and possession of drugs/narcotics. They were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies are continuing to investigate and are seeking any dealers or suppliers connected with the pair.