Arizona police find toddler, man and 2 dogs dead inside home: report

Police were investigating after a man and a toddler were found dead by officers inside an Arizona home Wednesday night, according to reports.

Officers in Mesa responded after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help.

Arriving police found the woman with a serious eye injury, AZFamily reported. The bodies of the man, child, and two dogs were discovered inside the residence.

Police don't believe there are any wanted suspects at this time and the names of the victims were not yet released.

A neighbor, Forest Moriarty, said the deceased man was named Dave and the child was likely his daughter, according to AZFamily.

"He just kind of looked like a big intimidating dude, but soft-spoken, really well-mannered, super-nice, gentle," Moriarty said.

The investigation was continuing, according to authorities.

Mesa is located just outside Phoenix.