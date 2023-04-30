Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Arizona mother allegedly shot husband while kids were home: police

Arizona resident Katherine Wheeler was reportedly angry at her husband

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
An Arizona woman is accused of shooting her husband multiple times in their home on Friday morning, police say.

Katherine Wheeler, 29, was booked on Saturday with aggravated assault charges. Investigators believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Buckeye Police Department officers arrived at Wheeler's residence in Buckeye at around 10 a.m. on Friday. They received a call from her husband who alleged that his wife shot him.

They found the husband – described as a male in his 30's – with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital and was placed in stable condition.

Katherine Wheeler mugshot

Katherine Wheeler, 29, was booked on Saturday with aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting her husband during an argument. (Buckeye Police Department)

"He was transported to a hospital where he is now stable and expected to survive," Buckeye Police Department said in a statement.

Police say that Wheeler stayed on the scene and was interviewed by investigators. 

"Initial information indicates the incident began as an argument between husband and wife that escalated, and the wife retrieved a handgun and fired at the husband," the statement added.

Police outside of Buckeye shooting scene

Buckeye police officials say that Wheeler stayed on the scene and was interviewed by investigators after the shooting. (Buckeye Police Department)

Authorities also noted that two children were in the house at the time. They said that they contacted the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Buckeye Police Department is actively investigating this case. There are no additional details at this time. 