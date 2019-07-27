Shark bites Arizona man, 49, boogie boarding off Florida's Atlantic coast

An Arizona man visiting Florida was reportedly bitten on the right leg by a shark while boogie boarding south of Daytona Beach on Saturday afternoon.

William Angell, 49, suffered cuts to his right thigh from the attack off New Smyrna Beach around 4:30 p.m., FOX 10 of Phoenix reported. His injuries were not life-threatening and he reportedly drove himself to a medical center to be checked out.

The shark was not seen doing the attack and authorities don't know what kind it was, FOX 10 reported.

Saturday’s attack was the third off Florida’s Atlantic coast in less than a month, the Orlando Sentinel reported.