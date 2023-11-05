Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Arizona Hot Springs closed at Lake Mead due to 'fecal bacteria'

Arizona Hot Springs will reopen once officials improve water quality over next several days

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Several areas of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada were temporarily closed due to "high levels of fecal bacteria" found in Arizona Hot Springs, parks officials said Friday.

The areas being temporarily closed included the hot springs, Arizona Hot Springs Trail and the White Rock Canyon parking lot on Highway 93, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Officials are working to improve water quality over the next several days and will reopen the areas once water quality meets federal and state safety standards.

"This a reminder to the public to follow leave-no-trace principles, which include packing out trash and human waste (feces)," NPS said.

Arizona Hot Springs is a popular spot for hikers in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

In September, a spokesperson for Lake Mead National Recreation Area issued a warning that a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri was found in hot springs at the hot springs below the Hoover Dam.

"This amoeba enters through the nose and can cause a deadly infection that causes a sudden and severe headache, fever, and vomiting," the spokesperson said.

The national recreation area advised visitors to avoid diving, splashing water, or submerging in hot spring waters.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.