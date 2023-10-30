Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Tarantula on road in Death Valley National Park is blamed for crash involving camper, motorcycle

Tarantula 'walked away unscathed' from vehicle accident in California's Death Valley National Park, officials say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tarantula crossing the road in California's Death Valley National Park caused an accident between international travelers after one of the visitors braked suddenly to avoid hitting the spider, parks officials said Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon along CA-190 east of Towne Pass, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

A Swiss couple driving a rented camper van spotted the large spider in the roadway and slammed on the brakes, causing a 24-year-old Canadian motorcyclist to crash into the back of the van, officials said.

An NPS ambulance transported the motorcyclist to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump for treatment. No update on the 24-year-old’s condition was immediately available.

GERMAN TOURIST FOUND ALIVE 3 DAYS AFTER DISAPPEARING IN ZIMBABWE NATIONAL PARK

tarantula

A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after crashing into the rear of a Swiss couple's camper van after they slammed on the brakes to avoid running over a tarantula. In the photo above, a tarantula is seen elsewhere in Death Valley National Park on the day of the accident. (NPS / Abby Wines)

The tarantula, however, "walked away unscathed" from the accident, parks officials said.

NPS warned visitors to drive carefully on the roadways and be aware of the environment.

Death Valley National Park Sign Straight On

The accident happened on CA-190 east of Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. (iStock)

"Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee on scene at the accident. "Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out."

AIR FRANCE PILOT FALLS 1,000 FEET TO DEATH IN CALIFORNIA'S SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Tarantulas are seen most often in the fall when males around 8 to 10 years old leave their underground burrows to search for a mate, NPS said. Mating season typically lasts from late September through early October.

wild Tarantula

Tarantula mating season typically begins in late September when males emerge from underground burrows in search for a mate. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

After mating, female tarantulas sometimes kill and eat the male. Even if a male can escape, he often lives only a few more months, according to officials. Female, however, may live up to 25 years and mate multiple times.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Experts say tarantulas are slow moving and nonaggressive. The spiders are mostly harmless to humans but have bites that are reported to be like a bee sting and can cause an allergic reaction. They also have hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose.