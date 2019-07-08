Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Arizona girl, 7, dies after hit-and-run crash, driver charged with manslaughter, DUI: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A seven-year-old Arizona girl died Friday night after a hit-and-run crash and a man has been charged in her death, police said.

The hit-and-run occurred in Tolleson, about 13 miles west of Phoenix, around 10 p.m. Friday, according to reports. Arturo Perez, 28, was driving when he collided with another vehicle, police said.

Arturo Perez faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, and a hit-and-run. 

Arturo Perez faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, and a hit-and-run.  (Avondale Jail)

A 7-year-old was a passenger in the car Perez allegedly hit was badly injured, the Arizona Republic reported. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital. His condition was unclear.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MOTORCYCLE CRASH KILLS 4, OFFICIALS SAY

Perez allegedly fled the scene, Phoenix's Fox 10 reported. Officers later found him nearby on foot and arrested him, the report said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked into the Avondale Jail and charged with suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI and a hit-and-run, the Republic reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.