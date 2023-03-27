Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Arizona authorities investigating inmate's death as a homicide

AZ inmate had been in prison since 2005 for first-degree murder

Associated Press
An inmate died at an Arizona prison Saturday and authorities said it is being investigated as a homicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 50-year-old Jereme Cosby died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his shared housing unit at the State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.

They said prison staff attempted life-saving measures, but Cosby was declared dead by responding paramedics.

Authorities in Arizona are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye as a homicide.

Corrections officials said an investigation of Cosby’s death will be conducted by criminal investigators.

Cosby had been in an Arizona prison since 2005 after he was sentenced out of Mohave County for first-degree murder.