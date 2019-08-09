Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Anti-sex trafficking leader praises ICE, Trump: 'No question' he's done more than previous presidents

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Jaco Booyens is tackling the epidemic of pedophilia at its coreVideo

Jaco Booyens is tackling the epidemic of pedophilia at its core

Booyens touches on hitting the problem at its source, referring to the objectification of women in media.

Director and activist Jaco Booyens touted President Trump's historic work in fighting sex trafficking and defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as "incredible people" who helped keep children safe.

Fox News host Mark Levin asked Booyens whether Trump did more to address the issue than other presidents, including former President Barack Obama. "No question," Booyens responded on "Life, Liberty, and Levin," airing Sunday.

Booyens said that despite all the criticism surrounding ICE, the agency has become a vital partner in combatting sex trafficking.

"These are incredible men and women that help us ... incredible people who actually go and keep America's children safe. This president has empowered them to do so," he told Levin.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN AMERICA AMONG WORST IN WORLD: REPORT

His movie "8 Days" tells the story of a 15-year-old girl who's forced into sex trafficking after attending a party with her friends. Booyens said the film is available on Netflix and other places.

Booyens claimed that he tried taking his story to CNN and MSNBC but faced "closed doors." "I say that not to point finger or blame, that's just a fact. This crime doesn't ask 'are you conservative or liberal?'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin asked Booyens whether CNN and MSNBC were too focused on their own "ideological agenda" to cover the issue. "You want to believe they're too busy to pay attention and yes they are because they're busy with silly stuff -- accusing the president," Booyens responded.

He also argued that sex trafficking was rooted in sex addiction fueled by mass media. "It is sex addiction that in its core is fueled ... it starts with a pornographic culture, soft porn, it's the objectification of women -- which we as a country have done a great job at completely objectifying women." Specifically, Booyens said, Hollywood was to blame along with the Internet.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.