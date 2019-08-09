Anti-sex trafficking leader praises ICE, Trump: 'No question' he's done more than previous presidents

Director and activist Jaco Booyens touted President Trump's historic work in fighting sex trafficking and defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as "incredible people" who helped keep children safe.

Fox News host Mark Levin asked Booyens whether Trump did more to address the issue than other presidents, including former President Barack Obama. "No question," Booyens responded on "Life, Liberty, and Levin," airing Sunday.

Booyens said that despite all the criticism surrounding ICE, the agency has become a vital partner in combatting sex trafficking.

"These are incredible men and women that help us ... incredible people who actually go and keep America's children safe. This president has empowered them to do so," he told Levin.

His movie "8 Days" tells the story of a 15-year-old girl who's forced into sex trafficking after attending a party with her friends. Booyens said the film is available on Netflix and other places.

Booyens claimed that he tried taking his story to CNN and MSNBC but faced "closed doors." "I say that not to point finger or blame, that's just a fact. This crime doesn't ask 'are you conservative or liberal?'"

Levin asked Booyens whether CNN and MSNBC were too focused on their own "ideological agenda" to cover the issue. "You want to believe they're too busy to pay attention and yes they are because they're busy with silly stuff -- accusing the president," Booyens responded.

He also argued that sex trafficking was rooted in sex addiction fueled by mass media. "It is sex addiction that in its core is fueled ... it starts with a pornographic culture, soft porn, it's the objectification of women -- which we as a country have done a great job at completely objectifying women." Specifically, Booyens said, Hollywood was to blame along with the Internet.