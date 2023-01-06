Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Annual report says Maine's child welfare system needs improvements

Maine had the highest recorded number of child deaths in 2021

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maine's child welfare system needs additional improvements, according to an annual report.

The Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman said in the report that more than half of child welfare cases reviewed had "substantial issues." The ombudsman also cited an overall "downward trend" in child welfare practices.

The ombudsman is an independent reviewer of the Maine Office of Child and Family Services. It reviewed more than 80 cases involving more than 160 children, the Portland Press Herald reported.

MAINE LAWMAKERS CLEAR THE WAY FOR HEATING AID PACKAGE AS GOV. JANET MILLS CELEBRATE INAUGURATION

The report stated that in multiple cases the Office of Child and Family Services failed to gather enough information to determine whether a child was safe to remain in a home. It also said the office sometimes failed to recognize risk to a child.

An annual report released by the Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman says the state needs additional improvements on the child welfare system.

An annual report released by the Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman says the state needs additional improvements on the child welfare system.

The Office of Child and Family Services said in a written response that the agency "has continued to advance policies, training and support for staff that seeks to aid them in navigating the careful balance of the potential negative and positive impacts of removal and reunification decisions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maine officials have sought to reform child protective services in the state. The state had the highest recorded number of child deaths in 2021.