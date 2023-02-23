Expand / Collapse search
Amtrak train stopped outside Baltimore after trespasser came into contact with the train

Trespasser's condition was not specified by MD police

Associated Press
A passenger train was stopped outside Baltimore after someone who was trespassing on the tracks came into contact with the train, an Amtrak spokesperson said Thursday.

The collision happened south of BWI Marshall Airport just before 10 p.m. Wednesday with a train that was traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., spokeswoman Jen Flanagan said in a statement to the Associated Press.

None of the 177 passengers or crew on board was injured, the statement said. The condition of the person who came into contact with the train was not specified.

A train in Maryland stopped after it came into contact with a trespasser on the tracks.

Amtrak was working with Baltimore City Police to investigate.

A tweet from Amtrak said service on the train was terminated after the collision. Passengers were transferred to another train to continue their travels.