Ammunition stolen in North Carolina from freight line shipping containers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.

The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal firearms licensees in the area. Officials also ask anyone who encounters suspicious activity that might be related to the theft to contact the nearest ATF field office.

NORTH CAROLINA GETS $100 MILLION TO WIDEN AN OFTEN-CONGESTED STRETCH OF INTERSTATE 85

NORTH CAROLINA CHARTER SCHOOL PETITIONS US SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW DRESS CODE RULING

Officials didn’t have descriptions of the suspects, but said surveillance footage from one site showed a gray four-door sedan and a silver SUV that are believed to be connected to the thefts.