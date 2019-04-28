Americans among most negative people on Earth, survey says

A new survey has found that Americans are among the most negative people on the planet.

Gallup’s latest update on the world’s emotional state reported that 55 percent of Americans said they experienced a lot of stress in 2018, one of the highest rates out of the 143 countries polled and well above the global average of 35 percent.

The U.S. trailed only Greece (59 percent), the Philippines (58 percent) and Tanzania (57 percent) on the stress table and is tied with Iran, Albania and Sri Lanka at 55 percent.

The poll also reported that 45 percent of Americans said they felt worried a lot, and more than one in five, 22 percent of Americans said they felt angry a lot.

And according to Gallup, the economy's not the problem, as the survey found the levels of negative emotions are even higher than during the Great Recession.

"The answer to whether money truly buys happiness is still far from being understood, but this report gives global thinkers an idea of who is living the best and worst lives in the world," wrote Jon Clifton, Gallup's global managing partner in a preface to the report.

The report also found that 64 percent of Americans aged between 15 and 29 said they were stressed a lot and exactly 50 percent of Americans in that age group said they were worried a lot. The numbers were slightly higher among those aged between 30 and 49, with 65 percent in that cohort saying they were stressed a lot, and 52 percent saying they were worried a lot.

Thirty-two percent of Americans 15-29 said they were angry a lot in 2018, while 25 percent of Americans aged 30-49 said they were angry a lot last year.