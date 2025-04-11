Expand / Collapse search
American women arrested at California immigration checkpoint for attempting to smuggle children: 'Unbearable'

US Border Patrol agents discovered two Mexican girls, ages 10 and 12, were inside the car with the American women, whom they did not know

Elizabeth Pritchett
Two American women were arrested at a California immigration checkpoint after border patrol agents determined they were attempting to smuggle two children into the United States.

The women were arrested by Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector on Tuesday at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 86 near Westmorland, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release on Thursday.

Authorities reported one woman was driving while the other was in the front passenger seat, and two little girls, ages 10 and 12, were asleep in the back. The identities of the adults were not released.

Two unidentified American women were arrested for alien smuggling at a California immigration checkpoint after Border Patrol agents found two Mexican girls, whom they did not know, in their car.

The woman driving initially told agents they were traveling to California from Arizona, but later told authorities they had come to the U.S. from Mexico through the San Luis Port of Entry.

Discrepancies in the driver's story prompted an Indio Station Border Patrol agent to refer their vehicle for secondary inspection, which is where it was discovered that the children's photos and names did not match what was on their ID cards.

During questioning, agents learned that the girls were not related to either woman in the vehicle and that the driver did not know their mother.

Border wall near San Luis port of entry

The little girls were ultimately identified as unaccompanied minors from Mexico, CBP said.

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino, of the El Centro Sector, said this incident is "how the trafficking of children starts."

"It’s almost unbearable to think about what heinous crimes await children who aren’t with their parents," Bovino said. "The border environment has been rife with this type of activity over the past several years, however, the focus has now shifted, and heavy sentences await smugglers who hurt kids."

U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Calexico, California, U.S. February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC166A17F9D0

Both adult women have been charged with alien smuggling and their vehicle was seized as evidence.