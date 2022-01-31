American woman who allegedly joined ISIS, wanted to bomb mall and college in US, due in court

The American woman accused of joining ISIS, spending years leading and training an all-female unit in Syria, and wanting to carry out deadly attacks at a college campus and shopping mall in the U.S., is due to make her first court appearance in Virginia on Monday.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, the U.S. attorney announced Saturday. She is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

Fluke-Ekren, a former resident of Kansas, wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and detailed how she would carry out a terrorist bombing on a shopping mall, prosecutors said.

She allegedly described how she could park a vehicle "full of explosives" in the basement or parking garage of the targeted mall and detonate the vehicle with a cellphone device.

She told one witness that "she considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources," according to an FBI affidavit.

Fluke-Ekren allegedly became leader of an ISIS unit called "Khatiba Nusaybah" in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016.

She trained the battalion, which was comprised solely of female ISIS members who were married to male ISIS fighters, in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts, according to the affidavit.

Her alleged leadership duties also included training children on the use of AK-47 assault rifles and suicide belts, and teaching extremist ISIS doctrine.

If convicted, Fluke-Ekren faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.