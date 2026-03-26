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Missing Persons

American Airlines flight attendant vanishes during Colombia layover: 'His family is desperate'

Gutierrez Molina reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb before disappearing, prompting friends to file missing person reports

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant vanished during a weekend layover in Medellín, Colombia, prompting an urgent investigation by local authorities.

U.S. citizen Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, 32, was last seen early Sunday in Medellín’s La América neighborhood after arriving for an overnight layover en route to Miami, FOX 4 Dallas and the New York Post reported.

One of Gutierrez Molina's friends, Sharom Gil, told local outlet Telemedellín that Molina may have been invited to a party, and was later taken to a medical center.

Gutierrez Molina reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb near José María Córdova International Airport shortly before he went missing, prompting friends and coworkers to file missing person reports with local authorities.

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, a 32-year-old flight attendant from Dallas, was reported missing in Colombia after he arrived on Saturday, March 21, according to reports. (CDColExt/X)

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Alejandro Murcia, an elected representative for Colombians abroad, posted a heartbreaking call for help on social media following Gutierrez Molina's disappearance.

"Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina, a U.S. citizen and flight attendant for @AmericanAir, is missing in Medellín," Murcia wrote in an X post. "Let’s help spread this post to find him. His family is desperate."

Murcia also tagged the official X account of the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, which has not yet commented on the disappearance.

It is unclear if foul play was involved.

American Airlines told Fox News Digital it is "actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time."

American Airlines at airport

An American Airlines flight attendant went missing in Colombia. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants confirmed to FOX 4 it is also working with local authorities and supporting the family.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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