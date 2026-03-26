American Airlines flight attendant vanishes during Colombia layover: 'His family is desperate'

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A Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant vanished during a weekend layover in Medellín, Colombia, prompting an urgent investigation by local authorities.

U.S. citizen Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, 32, was last seen early Sunday in Medellín’s La América neighborhood after arriving for an overnight layover en route to Miami, FOX 4 Dallas and the New York Post reported.

One of Gutierrez Molina's friends, Sharom Gil, told local outlet Telemedellín that Molina may have been invited to a party, and was later taken to a medical center.

Gutierrez Molina reportedly shared his location at an Airbnb near José María Córdova International Airport shortly before he went missing, prompting friends and coworkers to file missing person reports with local authorities.

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Alejandro Murcia, an elected representative for Colombians abroad, posted a heartbreaking call for help on social media following Gutierrez Molina's disappearance.

"Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina, a U.S. citizen and flight attendant for @AmericanAir, is missing in Medellín," Murcia wrote in an X post. "Let’s help spread this post to find him. His family is desperate."

Murcia also tagged the official X account of the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, which has not yet commented on the disappearance.

It is unclear if foul play was involved.

American Airlines told Fox News Digital it is "actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time."

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants confirmed to FOX 4 it is also working with local authorities and supporting the family.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.