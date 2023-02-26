Amber Alert canceled for 2 children, ages 6 and 2, allegedly abducted by father in California

An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for two young children allegedly abducted by their father in southern California has been canceled after the children were found safe.

Lilianna Acosta, 6, and her brother Elias Acosta, 2, were reportedly taken by their father, Frank Acosta-Ortega, 27, Sunday morning in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP tweeted just after 9:15 a.m. local time that the alert was deactivated.

Authorities told KABC the children were found unharmed in San Bernardino. Authorities say an off-duty deputy recognized the suspect vehicle.

The children were reportedly being reunited with their mother while Acosta-Ortega was arrested. The 27-year-old had been considered armed and dangerous.