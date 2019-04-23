Angel mom speaks out after alleged illegal immigrant killer is deported to Mexico

A Tennessee angel mother is lamenting how the illegal immigrant accused in the death of her son is now walking free in Mexico while her loved one is “forever separated from our family.”

Wendy Corcoran, the mother of Pierce Corcoran – a 22-year-old who died in a car crash in South Knoxville in late December – made the comments Tuesday on ‘Fox & Friends’.

“He got to return to his family and our son, who was born in this county and was a responsible young man, is forever separated from our family,” Corcoran said.

In early April, ICE agents deported Francisco Eduardo Franco-Cambrany to Mexico, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. The 44-year-old – who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that allegedly swerved and hit Corcoran head-on -- was facing charges of driving without a license or insurance and criminally negligent homicide, it added. But Franco-Cambrany’s fate was sealed after a judge ordered last month that he be deported for entering the U.S. illegally.

Pierce’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $8 million in damages, but it’s now unlikely that Franco-Cambrany will face trial for the crash, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

“Unfortunately we have seen other families go through this so we were not shocked by it, no,” Corcoran told ‘Fox & Friends’ when asked if she believed the legal system has failed her.

“I would have liked for him to been in our court system here in Knox County and gone before a jury,” she added.