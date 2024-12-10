Alleged assassin of health care CEO officially charged and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. CEO murder suspect arrested with manifesto.

2. Alleged assassin of health care CEO killer officially charged.

3. Watch Pete Hegseth's full interview on ‘Hannity.’

MAJOR HEADLINES

STEALTH FEAR – Top national security agencies under fire as SUV-sized drones terrorize Americans. Continue reading …

ACCUSED ASSASSIN – Suspected killer’s family breaks silence after he's arrested, charged in CEO's slaying. Continue reading …

ACROSS STATE LINES – Rookie cop hailed hero for 'swift' actions in arrest of CEO murder suspect. Continue reading …

POWER PUNCH – Biden facing backlash after seemingly taking credit for Assad's downfall in Syria. Continue reading …

WAVE OF MISERY – CDC warns of super-drug deadlier than fentanyl leaving trail of death across the US. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FRONT AND CENTER – Hegseth reveals what happened during pivotal confirmation meeting with GOP holdout. Continue reading …

‘HEARTSICK’ – Apparent swatting call at Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's home leads to deadly car crash. Continue reading …

'A PRETTY GOOD GUY' – DNC fundraiser takes aim at 'vindictive' torrent of criticism over Hegseth comments. Continue reading …

'DIRECT RESULT OF OBAMACARE' – Healthcare is expensive and frustrating; government involvement is a big driver. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FULL STEAM AHEAD – 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi denies being canceled after Trump endorsement. Continue reading …

‘BLATANT DECEPTIONS’ – NBC moderator takes heat for her questioning and tone during Trump interview. Continue reading …

MUSICAL HIT – Ketanji Brown Jackson to make Broadway debut in one-night-only walk-on role. Continue reading …

‘VERY, VERY DIFFICULT’ – Olympic gold medalist speaks out on the controversy surrounding biological men in women's sports. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – What DA Alvin Bragg was more than happy to do to a not guilty man. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump just outfoxed Biden and his corrupt family — again. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MASSIVE WILDFIRE – Franklin Fire in Malibu explodes in size to over 1,800 acres in hours, forces evacuations. Continue reading …

BRING THEM HOME – 'The View' co-host shares one thing Trump could do to get her to ‘wear a MAGA hat.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on frozen firsts, Santa scholars and constitutional achievements. Take the quiz here …

FLYING HIGH – Pilot answers question every passenger wonders when they hear mysterious sound. Continue reading …

'SERVES' THE PURPOSE – Restaurant owner reveals the enduring appeal of the 'garbage plate.' See video …

WATCH

RETIRED SPECIAL AGENT ROBIN DREEKE – Suspected UnitedHealthcare killer Luigi Mangione had 'no problem-solving skills whatsoever.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

