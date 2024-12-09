Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hannity

Hegseth reveals what happened during pivotal confirmation meeting with Ernst

Hegseth previewed which senators he expects to meet with this week as he rallies support for his confirmation

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Pete Hegseth: We look forward to earning these confirmation votes Video

 Trump nominee for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to 'Hannity' about the challenges he faces in the confirmation process, his views on press coverage, Trump's support and more.

President-elect Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, celebrated that he had a "great meeting" with Sen. Joni Ernst after the Iowa Republican slow-walked an endorsement of the Cabinet nominee. 

"It was a great meeting. People don't really know this. I've known Sen. Ernst for over 10 years. I knew her when she was a state senator running to be the first female combat veteran," Hegseth told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Monday evening. "And we supported her in that effort, and have continued to."

"You get into these meetings and you to listen to senators –  it's an amazing advise and consent process -- and you hear how thoughtful, serious, substantive they are on these key issues that pertain to our Defense Department," he continued. "And Joni Ernst is front and center on that. So to able to have phone calls and meetings time and time again to talk over the issues is really, really important. The fact that she's willing to support me through this process means a lot."

AFTER SECOND MEETING WITH HEGSETH, ERNST HINTS AT WHETHER SHE WILL OR WON'T SUPPORT CONFIRMATION

Pete Hegseth gives a thumbs-up as he walks with his wife Jennifer Hegseth to meet with Sen. Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Pete Hegseth gives a thumbs-up as he walks with his wife Jennifer Hegseth to meet with Sen. Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hegseth has been spending his days on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican senators to rally support as he battles allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and mismanaging a veterans nonprofit organization. Hegseth has denied the allegations and vowed that he won't drink "a drop of alcohol" if confirmed to Trump's cabinet.

PETE HEGSETH SAYS HE WILL BE 'STANDING RIGHT HERE IN THIS FIGHT' AFTER MEETING WITH SENATORS

Among Hegseth's meetings on Monday, he again met with Ernst, who sits on the ​​Senate Armed Services Committee, after meeting with her last week. 

Last week, Ernst withheld committing to voting in favor of Hegseth, but hinted Monday that she is beginning to support the Trump nominee

Ernst wrote in a statement Monday that "as I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources."

She added in her statement that "following our encouraging conversations, Pete committed to completing a full audit of the Pentagon and selecting a senior official who will uphold the roles and value of our servicemen and women – based on quality and standards, not quotas – and who will prioritize and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks."

Hegseth on Hannity

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth joins Fox News' Sean Hannity. (Fox News)

​​Trump nominated Hegseth, a former National Guard officer, as secretary of defense last month, saying "with Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down." Hegseth was a host on "Fox & Friends Weekend" before Trump's nomination. 

Fox News Digital reported Sunday, following Ernst's initial hesitation to support Hegseth, that Trump’s allies were expected to ramp up criticisms against her as she stalls on offering support to Trump’s secretary of defense pick.

CONSERVATIVE GROUP COMPILES LIST OF 'WOKE' SENIOR OFFICERS THEY WANT PETE HEGSETH TO FIRE

"It's really this simple: If you oppose President Trump's nominees, you oppose the Trump agenda and there will be a political price to pay for that. We are well aware that there are certain establishment Senators trying to tank the President's nominees to make him look weak and damage him politically, and we're just not going to allow that to happen," a top Trump ally told Fox News Digital. 

Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 14, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hegseth continued in his interview with Hannity that he will also meet with Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who Hannity identified as a pair of more liberal Republican senators compared to their colleagues. 

"We will be meeting with Sen. Collins on Wednesday and Sen. Murkowski on Tuesday. And let me tell you, Sean, the founders got this right. This is not a trivial process. This is a real thing: advise and consent of a nominee who the president has chosen. And I'm so grateful that President Trump would have the faith in me to lead the Defense Department, to choose me to do that. But this advise and consent process, meeting with all the members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and they all have great questions, and my answers are for them," Hegseth said. 

The SecDef nominee also pushed back on claims of impropriety during the interview, arguing "the left is trying to turn this into a trial in the media –  show trial –  and we're not going to let that happen."

"I'm going to walk into the door of every one of these senators with just, as an open book, willing to answer their questions, because they deserve answers. … I've heard great things about all of these senators and the questions they want to ask, and we look forward to earning these votes. That's what it's about, ultimately earning the votes through the committee and through the entire U.S. Senate," he said. 

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth is joined by his wife Jennifer Hegseth as they walk through the basement of the Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

DOZENS OF PROMINENT VETERANS SIGN ONTO LETTER SUPPORTING 'OUTSTANDING' HEGSETH NOMINATION AMID CONTROVERSIES

Reports surfaced last week alleging Trump had lost faith in his nominee as Democrats slammed the choice and some Republicans, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, remarked the allegations against Hegseth were "disturbing." Trump bucked the claims when he doubled down on his support of Hegseth in a Truth Social post on Friday, while Vice President-elect JD Vance also said the Trump team is "​​not abandoning this nomination."

Trump on stage in front of a massive American flag

Former President Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

​​"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. "He will be a fantastic, high ​​energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"

Fox News Digital's Cameron Cawthorne and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

