Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock says she will only wrestle biological men ‘in practice’

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock is speaking out on the controversy surrounding biological men in women's sports—telling Fox News Digital she would only wrestle a man during practice.

The sixth annual FOX Nation Patriot Awards aired Sunday night on Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the historic event, Fox News Digital caught up with Mensah-Stock at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

"No, thank goodness. But I know a few people that have," Mensah-Stock said when asked if she had ever competed against the opposite gender.

While Mensah-Stock did not completely rule out the possibility of going up against a biological male in the WWE, she shot down the idea of competing against a man in freestyle wrestling.

"Well, I'll just say this. I've wrestled plenty of guys in practice and I will only wrestle them in practice — because wrestling men is very, very difficult even when they are 20 pounds smaller than me," she said. "So, like if they're the same weight as me… I just keep it in practice."

WWE officials confirmed in May that Mensah-Stock had signed a contract. She became an Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and became the first Black female to win gold in freestyle wrestling.

Following her victory in Tokyo, Mensah-Stock, contrarily, draped the American flag over her shoulders, now-famously saying: "I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, I love it, and I'm so happy I get to represent U-S-A!"

The display of patriotism earned her the title of Fox Nation's MVP of the year: Most Valuable Patriot, three years ago.

The debate over biological men in women's sports continues to dominate the conversation surrounding athletics.

The Supreme Court recently heard a challenge to Tennessee's ban on sex reassignment surgery for minors. Legal scholars have suggested the decision could play a part in shaping the future of girls' sports and preventing biological males from competing against female athletes for generations to come.

