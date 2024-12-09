CDC warns of deadly drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl, overdoses spike in past year

Fentanyl has made headlines for driving overdose deaths, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning of the rise of an even deadlier drug.

Last year, nearly 70% of all U.S. overdose deaths were attributed to illegally manufactured fentanyls (IMFs). One of those was carfentanil, an altered version of fentanyl that is said to be 100 times more potent, the CDC warned in a Dec. 5 alert.

Deaths from carfentanil rose by more than 700% in the past year, according to the same source — there were 29 deadly overdoses between January and June 2023, and 238 in that same time frame in 2024.

This data came from the CDC’s State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS).

The numbers could actually be higher, as the 2024 data is preliminary and not all overdose deaths have been reported, the agency noted.

Since an outbreak of carfentanil-linked deaths in 2016 and 2016, the drug had "largely disappeared" until this recent reemergence, the CDC noted.

Based on the increase in fatal overdoses, the CDC is calling for "rigorous monitoring" of carfentanil and other opioids more potent than fentanyl.

As with other illicit drugs, its "high profitability" likely drives its prevalence, according to Dr. Chris Tuell, clinical director of addiction services at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

"Very small amounts can produce thousands of doses," he told Fox News Digital.

"Synthetic opioids like carfentanil are relatively easy to manufacture in illicit labs," Tuell went on. "Since the drug is a synthetic, it is easier to produce — unlike heroin, which is dependent on a plant like opium."

Why is carfentanil so dangerous?

Carfentanil is 10,000 more times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, Tuell confirmed.

"Even a small amount can be fatal, as it can cause respiratory failure," he said.

One of the major concerns with carfentanil and fentanyl is that they are frequently mixed with other drugs, such as benzodiazepines, cocaine and opioids, which can lead to accidental overdoses, according to Tuell.

"Carfentanil can also resemble cocaine and heroin, so it blends right in with the other drugs," he warned.

"Even a tiny amount can increase the potency of a drug mixture, leading to a stronger and longer-lasting high."

Carfentanil often appeals to drug users who have a high tolerance to opioids because they seek a stronger substance, "making the drug attractive despite the risk," Tuell noted.

How is the drug administered?

Carfentanil can be injected and is frequently mixed with other opioids or heroin, Tuell said. In a powder form, it can be inhaled.

"Inhaling the drug can be quickly risky because it can enter the bloodstream, resulting in an overdose," Tuell warned. "This can happen intentionally or accidentally, as the drug can become easily airborne."

Carfentanil can sometimes be in the form of "pressed pills" that resemble prescription medications, the expert said.

"Carfentanil can be lethal at the 2-milligram range depending on the route of administration," he cautioned.

What parents should know

"Children are now the generation of artificial intelligence and deepfakes, as illicit drugs are posing like regular prescription medications," Tuell cautioned.

To help protect kids from the dangers of illicit drugs, the expert emphasized the importance of open communication and education.

"Educate your child about the dangers and risks of drug use, including synthetic opioids like carfentanil," he advised.

Parents should provide monitoring and supervision of their children, be aware of their social circles and limit unsupervised online activities, Tuell recommended.

"I also believe it is important that parents realize that 84% of individuals with a substance use disorder also have a co-occurring mental health issue," he added.

"Seeking out mental health services for your child could help address the underlying issues that may have led to a substance use disorder."

The CDC called for specific efforts in preventing deaths from illegally manufactured fentanyls, "such as maintaining and improving distribution of risk reduction tools, increasing access to and retention of treatment for substance use disorders, and preventing drug use initiation."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for comment.