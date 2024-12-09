'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi denies being canceled after Trump endorsement: 'Still full steam ahead'

"Shazam!" Star Zachary Levi said his endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump hasn't affected his career on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast Sunday.

Levi revealed his pick for president while moderating a Trump event with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in Michigan in September.

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again, we're going to make it healthy again. And so I stand with Bobby and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump," Levi said at the time. "Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

The Hollywood actor spoke about Trump’s victory with Maher, who said the Democrats "lost a crazy contest to a crazy person."

Levi argued that while Trump isn't perfect, his years of success speak for themselves.

"I don’t think he’s the paragon of morality," he said. "There's lots of details that one can add or subtract to this conversation, but in brass tacks general terms, the four years of his presidency were significantly better than the four years of the Biden-Harris presidency and vice presidency."

He said during the Trump years, "Our border was more secure, our economy was more secure, crimes rates were down."

Levi also pushed back when Maher assumed he had been canceled and lost jobs for his Trump endorsement, saying it doesn't appear to have impacted his career.

"I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are going to be," Levi told the talk show host. "I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot and none of those have been compromised.

"All of those-like, none of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, ‘Hey, listen, this is a line too far and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore.' We're all still full steam ahead on those," he said.

"How it ultimately, like, plays out in the future, I don’t know."

Levi added that he had been busy in Eastern Europe working on a movie and may have missed some backlash, but now, "I’m going to sit down with my team and we’ll talk about it. Because I haven’t talked to any of them. They might say, ‘Hey, listen, we’ve had some phone calls with some people and they don’t want to work with you anymore.’ I don’t know."

"I could have sworn that already happened," Maher said, bewildered.

"No. I think it was because when I did the town hall with Tulsi and Bobby- So, basically I was stumping for Bobby. I really wanted Bobby to be our guy," Levi explained.

He also remarked on how Maher has stood his ground against the excesses of woke Democrats.

"You know, you are like a lot of folks who were classically liberal who got left in the left-woke dust, and you were like, ‘I didn't move, I didn't change, the boundaries have changed,' and I think it's been a very accurate representation of not only where you are but also where lots of other people, [Joe] Rogan being one of them," Levi observed.

Maher agreed and said of the far-left, "My thing with them is, ‘You do crazy, nutty s--- and have a s----- f------ attitude,' and I just don’t bend the knee like these other people."

