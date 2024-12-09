Ketanji Brown Jackson to make Broadway debut in one-night-only walk-on role

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make her historic Broadway debut Saturday night.

Producers announced Monday that the first Black female Supreme Court Justice will also become the first Supreme Court Justice to appear on Broadway in a special walk-on role in the hit musical "& Juliet."

The one-night-only role will take place on Saturday and will follow with a talkback after the show with audience members at the Stephen Sondheim Theater.

Jackson described appearing on Broadway as a fantasy of hers in her recently released memoir "Lovely One."

"I, a Miami girl from a modest background with an unabashed love of theater, dreamed of one day ascending to the highest court in the land — and I had said so in one of my supplemental application essays," Jackson wrote. "I expressed that I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me 'to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.'"

No details about Jackson’s role have been released yet.

"& Juliet" is a jukebox Broadway musical that reimagines the titular character from the Shakespearean classic "Romeo & Juliet" if she had survived the tragic ending. It includes songs by Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and more.

Although Jackson will be the first Supreme Court Justice to appear on Broadway, other justices have appeared on stage.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared for one night only as the Duchess of Krakenthorp in the Washington National Opera’s production of "The Daughter of the Regiment" in 2016.

