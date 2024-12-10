Apparent swatting call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home leads to deadly car accident

An apparent swatting call at the north Georgia home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left a woman dead following a car accident involving local police.

Greene took to social media on Monday to report that she was the subject of a bomb threat directed at her home. The congresswoman said the Rome Police Department’s assistant chief received the threat via email, prompting a bomb squad to be dispatched to her home.

Greene says that this is not the first time she has been the subject of a swatting call since being elected to Congress, noting that she has been "swatted at least nine times."

A swatting call involves alerting 911 of a false threat to a specific location or person, which invokes a police response and can divert resources from real crimes or threats.

Greene said the email was traced back to a Russian IP address and her office will be working with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Rome police reported that during the attempt to respond to Greene's home, a deadly traffic incident took place involving one of their officers.

"On Monday December 9, a Rome Police Department officer was traveling in a personal vehicle en route to take his place with the Bomb Squad on a call. This officer was involved in a traffic accident on Redmond Rd near Walmart which has created significant travel delays around the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks."

Greene said she was "heartsick" over the deadly accident, which she said claimed the life of a woman and injured a police officer.

"I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home," she wrote.

"These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act," the post said. "My prayers are with Tammie Pickelsimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department."

Greene was noticeably outraged throughout her updates, accusing the perpetrator of the call of committing murder.

"I’m sick to my stomach, but I’m also angry. This should have never happened and I pray it never happens again," she said.

She went on to thank Rome PD for protecting the city and putting their lives at stake.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rome police for comment.