Pennsylvania

Local Pennsylvania officer hailed hero for 'swift' actions in arrest of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect

Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Police block route to purported home of CEO murder suspect's parents

Police block route to purported home of CEO murder suspect's parents

Police blocked the route to the purported home of the parents of the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Police officers in Pennsylvania immediately recognized UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect in the back of a local McDonald's.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro hailed Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye as a hero for his swift action in recognizing Luigi Mangione, 26.

"I want to say a special thanks to Officer Tyler Frye of the Altoona Police Department. Officer Frye was about six months into his time serving his fellow people here in Pennsylvania, and he acted swiftly," Shapiro said.

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, during the Democratic National Convention

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. The race for the White House will reach a fever pitch this week, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump battling for momentum, and attention, around the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.   (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He acted with smarts, and he acted with calm. You know, safety often turns on the strength of the relationship between the community and law enforcement," he said. "We have that strong relationship here in Altoona, and it was proven here today."

Luigi Mangione in holding cell

Luigi Mangione pictured in a police holding cell in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, started shaking when police in Altoona, Pennsylvania approached him Monday at a McDonald's, court documents revealed.

He was wearing a blue medical mask and was looking at a silver laptop computer when officers approached him at the fast-food chain, court documents say.

Officers asked Mangione to pull down his mask and officers immediately recognized him as the suspect wanted for Thompson's murder in NYC. Officers had seen photos of the suspect from media sources, court documents say.

Mangione gave officers a fake ID with the name Mark Rosario - police ran the ID and determined it to be fake. Officers then asked Mangione why he lied.

He replied, "I clearly shouldn't have," according to court documents. Mangione was then placed into custody.

Officers found a black 3D-printed pistol and a black silencer in Mangione's backpack, court documents say. The pistol had a metal slide and a plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel.

The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds, documents said. Police said the silencer was also 3D printed.

Mangione has been charged in Pennsylvania with several crimes, according to court documents.

He was charged with forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement authorities, according to a police criminal complaint.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.