LIZ PEEK: Trump just outfoxed Biden and his corrupt family. Again

President-elect Donald Trump just blew up Joe Biden’s pardon plan.

In an interview that was taped last Frida and aired on Sunday, Trump was asked by "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker whether he would seek retribution against his political enemies, including President Joe Biden. He insisted that vengeance is not his top priority; rather, he said, "I’m really looking to make our country successful."

Poor President Biden; there goes his hopes of protecting himself and his family from possible prosecution. Let me explain.

Top Democrats have reportedly encouraged the president to grant preemptive blanket pardons to a slew of Trump’s adversaries, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, supposedly to protect them from his wrath. They suggest that the nominations of Kash Patel to head the FBI and Pam Bondi for attorney general endanger the former president’s political foes, and that Trump World is bent on vengeance. Democrat leaders want Biden to protect them with a wave of his pardon wand.

Issuing preemptive pardons is an offensive idea, but also so outlandish that it must be a smokescreen. My guess: Biden hopes to bury pardons of his family members among many others, hoping the public will be so outraged about pardoning, for instance, former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who participated in the J-6 Committee, will not notice Jim or Hallie Biden on the list.

The president has already pardoned his son Hunter, getting him off the hook for misdeeds known and yet unknown. Why not extend the same protections to other family members who have been cited by the House Oversight Committee as pocketing money from Hunter’s activities? The more immunities granted, the fewer investigations and the safer Joe Biden himself will be.

Politico, which broke the "blanket pardon" story a few days ago, reported that the proposal was being considered by aides to the president, but had not been condoned by Biden himself. This does not pass the smell test. It is inconceivable that such a controversial idea would be leaked without the president’s approval. Also, the piece notes that even though top Democrats are "lobbying" for a raft of pardons, the potential recipients are not party to the discussions.

They think we are that stupid.

Democrats assume that Trump and his appointees will use the Department of Justice to punish some of the perpetrators of the years-long attacks on him, because that’s what they have done. But here is the truth: Trump supporters – or at least this Trump supporter – don’t want vengeance. We want accountability.

Accountability for Russiagate, the elaborate hoax cooked up by Hillary Clinton’s campaign that undermined Donald Trump’s first four years in office. We want accountability for the DOJ giving Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton a slap on the wrist for their mishandling of classified documents (remember the boxes next to Joe’s Corvette and Hillary using BleachBit on her laptop?) but indicting Donald Trump for his.

We want someone punished for the cover-up of Joe’s mental decline; punished for allowing a sniper to lie on a roof and almost kill Trump, for the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan that cost 13 service members their lives, for tens of thousands of fentanyl deaths and for so much more.

In the past, Americans counted on an ambitious press to hold government officials to account for such misdeeds; today, they cannot. Few in the legacy media pursued credible reports of Biden family corruption, even though the infamous laptop (authenticated and held by the FBI for more than a year before the 2020 election) provided plenty of damaging information.

Joe Biden, who corresponded frequently with Hunter’s business partners, dined with his foreign associates and, according to the House Oversight Committee, received direct monthly payments from Hunter’s business entity, Owasco PC, is almost certainly guilty of influence peddling. When the president pardoned his son, he was actually pardoning himself.

The media has not been a reliable agent of accountability; instead, the New York Times, Washington Post, CBS News et al. have operated as wingmen for the Democratic National Committee. Journalist Catherine Herridge has reported that her former bosses at CBS News refused to let her interview Elon Musk live about the Twitter files because they were afraid of what he might say.

Meanwhile, our country’s law enforcement agencies for years have bent in only one direction. While more than 1,100 Trump supporters who protested the 2020 election on January 6 have been rounded up, and over 600 sentenced to prison, there have been few prosecutions for the riots that took place after the murder of George Floyd. There were, despite lies told by Joe Biden, no police fatalities on January 6; four Trump supporters died that day, including Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed female veteran who was shot by a cop with a lengthy disciplinary history and who, two years later, was promoted to captain.

For sure, the recent election provides some accountability. Voters ejected Vice President Kamala Harris from the West Wing, who pretended Biden was sharp as a tack; that is a significant punishment. But what about people like Adam Schiff, who lied repeatedly that he had secret proof of Trump’s supposed ties to Russia? Schiff represents a district in California so blue that his constituents cheer his dishonest wounding of Donald Trump.

Even those few punished for their role in perpetuating the Russia hoax have managed to wriggle free. Remember Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the two former FBI officials who were fired when their text messages showed their political bias against Donald Trump and determination to scuttle his presidency? Earlier this year, they settled lawsuits claiming their privacy rights were violated when the Justice Department revealed their damaging messages; Strzok got a settlement of $1.2 million and Page received $800,000.

It is infuriating that the Left has been winning so many rounds; on November 5 they began what we hope will be a long losing streak. Trump is right: his retribution will be his success.

I cannot wait.

