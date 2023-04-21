Alcorn State University president departs, interim named

Alcorn State University's first female president is no longer on the job.

Felecia Nave has been replaced by interim president Ontario S. Wooden, according to the board that governs Mississippi's eight public universities.

The board announced the changes in a statement Thursday, saying Wooden begins in the new role immediately. He has been provost and vice president for academic affairs at Alcorn State since 2020.

The statement does not say whether Nave chose to leave or was asked to leave. An alumna of Alcorn State, Nave became its 20th president in 2019. Her contract was set to expire June 30.

"The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities," Tom Duff, president of the board of trustees of the state Institutions of Higher Learning, said in the statement.

Alcorn State is one of three public historically Black universities in Mississippi. It has about 3,100 students in three locations — the main campus in Lorman and smaller campuses in Vicksburg and Natchez.

Wooden earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University and master’s and doctoral degrees in higher education from Indiana University Bloomington.

"He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education, and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time," Duff said of Wooden.