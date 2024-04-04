Alabama widow blasts luxe Montana lodge for husband's carbon monoxide death on honeymoon

The manager of a Montana vacation lodge is on trial this week after an Alabama woman sued the three-star property in Big Sky following her husband's carbon monoxide poisoning death when they were honeymooning at the lodge in January 2021.

Catharine Hudgens is suing Rainbow Ranch, its general manager, several plumbers and other unnamed defendants, alleging that their negligence led to the wrongful death of her late husband, Lewis Hudgens, after less than a week of marriage.

The complaint alleges that the defendants had failed to inspect a boiler in the room adjacent to where the newlyweds, who had just married in Florida on Jan. 9, 2021, were staying following some routine maintenance 42 days prior to their stay that began on Jan. 11.

On the first night of their stay, the couple ordered room service and stayed in to watch an Alabama vs. Ohio State football game in their room, according to the lawsuit filed in the Montana Eighteenth Judicial District Court for Gallatin County.

Between Jan. 13 and 24, Hudgens' sister called the Rainbow Ranch Lodge to check on the couple, but hotel staff allegedly failed to visit their room, according to the lawsuit.

On Jan. 15, the lodge's general manager finally attempted to call their room and knock on their door. After receiving no response, he opened the door to their room, where Lewis Hudgens was deceased on the hotel bed, and Catharine was lying next to him "severely disoriented."

The lawsuit further states that holes drilled into the couple's room apparently allowed lethal amounts of carbon monoxide from the boiler room to seep through the wall, ultimately killing Lewis.

"Had Rainbow Ranch staff checked on the Hudgens as requested, it is likely Lew would be alive and Catharine would not have been injured," the suit states.

The couple suffered "suffered severe and lasting injury, for which the Estate and individuals who have wrongful death claims are entitled to compensation," the complaint states. Hudgens is seeking damages for "emotional distress, mental and physical pain and suffering, loss of established course of life, and loss of earning capacity."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hudgens' attorneys and Rainbow Ranch, all of whom are currently in trial.