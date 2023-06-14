Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama prison officer charged, confesses to smuggling drugs for an inmate

The 28-year-old officer is suspected of trafficking meth, fentanyl, Xanax, and marijuana into the AL facility

Associated Press
An officer at an Alabama prison has been charged with drug trafficking for bringing methamphetamine and possibly other drugs into the prison for an inmate, the prison system said Tuesday.

Charlie Townsend, 28, was arrested Saturday and "confessed to bringing in contraband for an inmate," the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release. He resigned from his position at Kilby Correctional Facility following his arrest.

Townsend was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, use of position for personal gain and promoting prison contraband.

AL graphic

Charlie Townsend, 28, was arrested Saturday for trafficking methamphetamine into an Alabama prison while he was an officer at the facility. 

An investigator wrote in a court document that Townsend was going to distribute the drugs and receive $1,500. The investigator wrote that the contraband included 88 gross grams of methamphetamine, which was confirmed by field testing. He is also suspected of introducing fentanyl, marijuana and Xanax into the facility.

Court records did not show if Townsend has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.