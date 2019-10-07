Alabama mom charged with murder in death of infant left in car: police

An Alabama mom has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son after he was left in a car overnight, police said.

Elizabeth Case, 36, was arrested in Athens, Ala. Saturday and was held without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

Limestone County sheriff's deputies said Case left home with the 13-month-old boy Friday evening to go “dumpster diving.” They said she left the child in the car when she returned home around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

She awoke around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when her mother arrived, and they found the boy still in the car. Deputies said Case put the child in the shower and her mother called 911.

The boy was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officer Stephen Young told the News Courier.

Young told the paper that Case “is a known drug user” and was out on bond in connection to first-degree robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.