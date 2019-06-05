VIDEO: Alabama spearfisher spots 10-foot-long 'great white shark' along Gulf Coast

A man diving off of Alabama’s Gulf Coast captured a video of what he identified as a 10-foot-long great white shark while fishing for grouper.

Paul Decuir, a participant in the Flora-Bama Fishing Rodeo, was diving for red snapper and grouper off the coast of Orange Beach, Ala. when he spotted the massive fish.

“You can’t see it in the video but this guy had some big teeth!!! Needless to say David and I decided to cut the dive short and head back to the boat," Decuir told wrote in the caption to his Youtube video of the dive.

The video shows the large creature at the 2:10 mark into the video.

Other shark sightings have been reported in the Gulf Coast in recent weeks. A lone swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico was circled by a shark without her knowing, according to a frightening video.

Stan Battles reportedly took the video last week from his balcony on the 28th floor of a resort at Panama City Beach, Fla., according to the Panama City News Herald.

Another video taken from the same beach showed a hammerhead shark swimming close to the shoreline, AL.com reported.

