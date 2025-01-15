United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after hitting coyote

A United Airlines flight that was headed to Phoenix on Jan. 12 was diverted after the aircraft struck a coyote.

"On Sunday morning, United flight 1727 safely returned to Chicago O'Hare International Airport to examine the aircraft after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff," a United spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We arranged for another plane to take our customers to their destination later that afternoon."

Six crew members and 167 passengers were on board the Boeing 737 MAX 9 when the incident took place.

Fox News Digital reached out to O’Hare International Airport for comment.

In November, an American Airlines flight diverted to O’Hare after striking a bird, Fox News Digital reported.

The pilots were able to safely land the plane and return to the gate without incident, an airline spokesperson said at the time.

There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

There were more than 17,200 wildlife strikes at U.S. airports in 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Between 1990 and 2023, the FAA accounted for roughly 310,000 collisions between aircraft and animals, most commonly birds.

Chicago has seen an increase in coyote sightings this winter, according to FOX 32.

On Monday, animal control officers were called to remove a coyote that entered an Aldi grocery store, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for Chicago Animal Care and Control told FOX 32 that "January through March is mating season for coyotes, leading to more visibility as the animals roam during daylight hours to establish territories and find mates."

Deputy Chief Greg Czernecki of Arlington Heights Police said, "Keep your animals on a leash, and make sure fenced yards are secure."