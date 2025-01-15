Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after hitting coyote

United Flight 1727 was en route to Phoenix from Chicago

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Air traveler invades passenger's personal space to snap photos of clouds throughout flight Video

Air traveler invades passenger's personal space to snap photos of clouds throughout flight

A woman became frustrated on a recent flight to Germany when the passenger seated next to her continuously stretched his arm out to take photos near the window. The video has gone viral on TikTok.

A United Airlines flight that was headed to Phoenix on Jan. 12 was diverted after the aircraft struck a coyote.

"On Sunday morning, United flight 1727 safely returned to Chicago O'Hare International Airport to examine the aircraft after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff," a United spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We arranged for another plane to take our customers to their destination later that afternoon."

FLIGHT PASSENGER ASKS IF 'SEAT SQUATTERS' ARE BECOMING THE NEW NORM, TRIGGERING REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Six crew members and 167 passengers were on board the Boeing 737 MAX 9 when the incident took place.

A coyote in British Columbia, Canada.

A plane diverted to Chicago, Illinois, after the plane's landing gear struck a coyote (not pictured) during takeoff. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to O’Hare International Airport for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In November, an American Airlines flight diverted to O’Hare after striking a bird, Fox News Digital reported.

The pilots were able to safely land the plane and return to the gate without incident, an airline spokesperson said at the time.

There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

United Airlines

A United spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the aircraft "safely" returned to O'Hare International Airport after the coyote incident. (United Airlines)

There were more than 17,200 wildlife strikes at U.S. airports in 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Between 1990 and 2023, the FAA accounted for roughly 310,000 collisions between aircraft and animals, most commonly birds

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

plane hits coyote

There were more than 17,200 wildlife strikes at U.S. airports in 2023. (iStock)

Chicago has seen an increase in coyote sightings this winter, according to FOX 32. 

On Monday, animal control officers were called to remove a coyote that entered an Aldi grocery store, the outlet reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Chicago Animal Care and Control told FOX 32 that "January through March is mating season for coyotes, leading to more visibility as the animals roam during daylight hours to establish territories and find mates."

Deputy Chief Greg Czernecki of Arlington Heights Police said, "Keep your animals on a leash, and make sure fenced yards are secure."

Related Topics