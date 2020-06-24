Ahmaud Arbery killing: 3 Georgia men indicted by grand jury on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted three men on murder charges in the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

The Glynn County grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said.

Arbery, 25, was killed Feb. 23 after the McMichaels, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the black man who'd been running in their neighborhood, investigators said. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lived in the same subdivision, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan said he saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.

It wasn't until May 7 — two days after Bryan's cellphone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry — that prosecutors charged the McMichaels. Each was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan was arrested May 22 on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. An arrest warrant said Bryan tried "to confine and detain" Arbery without legal authority by "utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions" before the shooting.

Bryan was being held in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond. A state superior court judge last week allowed for Bryan's bond hearing to move to Friday, the Brunswick News reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.