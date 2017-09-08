After Hurricane Irma, Caribbean islands brace for Hurricane Jose

Already devastated by Hurricane Irma, Caribbean islands are now bracing for the back end of a deadly double-whammy, as powerful Hurricane Jose prepares to make landfall.

The unrelenting pummeling of the Caribbean was set to continue this weekend as Category 4 Jose -- which was nearing Category 5 status -- followed a similar path to Irma, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC's 2 a.m. ET Saturday advisory, Jose was roughly 240 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands -- which Irma already hit earlier this week -- barreling in at 14 mph with 150 mph sustained winds.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the islands of Barbuda and Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis; the British Virgin Islands; and the islands of St. Thomas and St. John.

Katia downgraded

Meantime, Hurricane Katia made landfall shortly before 11 p.m. ET Friday north of Tecolutla on Mexico's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm, the Associated Press reported.

But by 1 a.m. ET Saturday it was downgraded to a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Still, rainfall from Katia could result in “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas of mountainous terrain," the National Hurricane Center said.