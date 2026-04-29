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Afghanistan

Afghan man convicted of conspiracy in deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport during US withdrawal

Approximately 160 Afghans also died in the Aug. 26, 2021, Abbey Gate attack during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Associated Press
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An alleged Islamic State group militant was convicted on Wednesday of a conspiracy charge in a deadly suicide bombing at a Kabul airport during the U.S. military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Mohammad Sharifullah faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years after his one-count conviction in an international terrorism case that President Donald Trump heralded last year during a speech to a joint session of Congress. Sharifullah didn’t testify at his weeklong trial.

ABBEY GATE TERROR SUSPECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY, FACES CHARGES CONNECTED TO DEATHS OF 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS

Muhammed Sharifullah in handcuffs standing with FBI Director Kash Patel

Muhammed Sharifullah, the alleged plotter of the Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 American service members during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, was extradited to the United States on Wednesday. (Fox News)

Approximately 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, attack at the airport, where U.S. troops were conducting an evacuation operation when a lone suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device near an entry point known as Abbey Gate.

ALLEGED ABBEY GATE PLOTTER EXTRADITED TO US TO FACE 'JUSTICE FOR OUR 13,' FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL SAYS

Justice Department prosecutor John Gibbs speaking in courtroom with defense attorneys Lauren Rosen and Geremy Kamens, defendant Mohammad Sharifullah, interpreter, and Judge Anthony John Trenga listening

Justice Department prosecutor John Gibbs speaks as defense attorneys Lauren Rosen and Geremy Kamens, defendant Mohammad Sharifullah, an interpreter, and Judge Anthony John Trenga listen during the opening day of Sharifullah's trial in federal court in Alexandria, Va., on April 20, 2026. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

A federal jury in Virginia convicted Sharifullah of providing material support to an Islamic State regional branch known as ISIS-K. But the jurors deadlocked on whether any deaths at the airport "resulted from" that conspiracy. Sharifullah could have faced a possible life sentence if the jury had unanimously decided that question.

Sharifullah didn't appear to have any visible reaction to the verdict. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga didn't immediately set a date for Sharifullah's sentencing.

Taliban fighters man a checkpoint outside Abbey Gate in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters man a checkpoint outside Abbey Gate in Afghanistan on Aug. 25, 2021, the day before a bombing occurred there. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

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Defense attorney Lauren Rosen argued that prosecutors failed to present any evidence tying Sharifullah to the bombing besides his own words during hours of FBI questioning. Rosen said Sharifullah told FBI agents what he thought they wanted to hear, possibly because he was afraid of being tortured in Pakistani custody before he was brought to the U.S.
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