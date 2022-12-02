Expand / Collapse search
Active weather in West to bring snow, rainfall rounds

Milder weather to move into mid-Atlantic, East Coast on Saturday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The West remains active through the weekend, with several rounds of rain and mountain snow.  

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Potential record cold temperatures on Friday in the West

Potential record cold temperatures on Friday in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Travel will be difficult for some of these areas. 

Rain and snow forecast across the West

Rain and snow forecast across the West (Credit: Fox News)

Some of that energy is shifting into the northern Plains and upper Midwest, bringing accumulating snow. 

Rain forecast in the West through Monday

Rain forecast in the West through Monday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, arctic air will plunge southward across the northern Rockies, northern Plains and parts of the central U.S.

The Fox model on Friday afternoon in the northern Plains

The Fox model on Friday afternoon in the northern Plains (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as relatively milder wet weather will move into the mid-Atlantic and East Coast on Saturday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."